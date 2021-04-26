Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.
Coursera stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
