Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Coursera stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

