$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,114,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $163.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.