Polaris (NYSE:PII) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PII. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Polaris stock opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,571 shares of company stock worth $23,630,780 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

