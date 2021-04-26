Polaris (NYSE:PII) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PII. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.82.
Polaris stock opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $147.73.
In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,571 shares of company stock worth $23,630,780 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
