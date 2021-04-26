BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. BRP has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.