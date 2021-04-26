Insider Selling: Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Insider Sells 23,068 Shares of Stock

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Clifford Thomas Elphick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of Gem Diamonds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

LON:GEMD opened at GBX 67.44 ($0.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.16. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.40 ($1.01). The firm has a market cap of £94.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

GEMD has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.