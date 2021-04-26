Tatro Capital LLC Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $39,758,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $121.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

