Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 174.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 754,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ProPetro by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 147,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 109,071 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in ProPetro by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 40,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $4,353,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.10 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

