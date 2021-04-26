Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Trimmed by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $407,141,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,555,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

NYSE VEEV opened at $280.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 131.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.76 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

