Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $464,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $369,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $1,970,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $2,635,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $4,066,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,098 shares of company stock worth $280,548,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $235.64 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.45.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.07.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

