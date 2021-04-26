Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $291.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

