Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 52,579 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSM opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

