Washington Trust Bank Buys Shares of 2,814 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $188,179,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after buying an additional 1,856,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after buying an additional 768,289 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of TSN opened at $78.70 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

