Grandfield & Dodd LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Equinix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX opened at $718.11 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $673.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $713.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.89.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

