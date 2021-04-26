Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 910 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $338.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

