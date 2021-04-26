Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.86 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE KEN opened at $34.25 on Monday. Kenon has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Dividend History for Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.