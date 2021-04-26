Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $187,000 Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 103.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

