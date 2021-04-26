Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Waters by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Waters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $306.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.06. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

