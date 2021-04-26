Antero Midstream Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

NYSE AM opened at $8.98 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

