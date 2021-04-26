Krilogy Financial LLC Has $549,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

