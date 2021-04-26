Steamships Trading Company Limited (SST) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.24 on July 29th

Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.238 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Steamships Trading’s previous final dividend of $0.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Steamships Trading Company Profile
