Steamships Trading Company Limited (SST) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.24 on July 29th

Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.238 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Steamships Trading’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Steamships Trading Company Profile

Steamships Trading Company Limited engages in the shipping, transport, property, manufacturing, and hotel businesses in Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Hotels and Property, Logistics, and Commercial and Investment. It offers scheduled cargo liner services to manufacturers, wholesalers, and liner carriers; depot services comprising equipment hire, warehousing, and yard storage; short and long term vessel charters specialized in shallow water river shipping; and intermodal logistics solutions linked to land based services, such as road transport, cargo handling, storage, agency, customs clearance, lay down areas, and warehousing.

