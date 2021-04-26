Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,307 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 101.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.21 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $217.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

