Krilogy Financial LLC Has $985,000 Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 218.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $933.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $845.06 and a 200-day moving average of $874.10. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 125.33 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $575.64 and a one year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $925.36.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

