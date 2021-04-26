Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%.
DDAIF stock opened at $88.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 523.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $1.6319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
