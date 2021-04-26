The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. The Shyft Group reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHYF. Colliers Securities increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -469.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.