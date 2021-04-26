Zacks: Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.30.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

