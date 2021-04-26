Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 51,128 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 411,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 293,892 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 619,800 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.99 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

