Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 44.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $202.20 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

