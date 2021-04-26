Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $102.18 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $112.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65.

