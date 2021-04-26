Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 373 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.23 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.