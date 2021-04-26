State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,367 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ePlus were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ePlus by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ePlus stock opened at $99.96 on Monday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.84.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,346,913. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

