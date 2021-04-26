Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 57.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS opened at $251.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.98 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

