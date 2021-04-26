Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $336.88 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $132.67 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.01 and its 200 day moving average is $397.47. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.90, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,688 shares of company stock worth $142,359,809. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

