Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 67.2% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 22,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 15.9% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 21.5% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $259.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $259.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

