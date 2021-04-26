Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $19,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 65,792 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SLY stock opened at $96.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.