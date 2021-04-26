ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,778,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $72.11 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48.

