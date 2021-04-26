Ingersoll Rand (IR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -139.51 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.