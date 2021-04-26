$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Infosys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after buying an additional 187,830 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $2,851,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

