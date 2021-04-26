Zacks: Brokerages Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. CyberArk Software posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,046.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.52. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $169.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,188,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

