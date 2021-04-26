Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 33,989 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

eBay stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.