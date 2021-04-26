Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 851 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.32% of Insperity worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,848,000 after purchasing an additional 96,801 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 775,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $57,658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Insperity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 570,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $87.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.