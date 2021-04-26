Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,512.75 ($19.76).

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,437 ($18.77) to GBX 1,466 ($19.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,512 ($19.75) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,586 ($20.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £39.55 billion and a PE ratio of 25.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,539.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,335.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

