Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $383.03 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $384.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.