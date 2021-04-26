Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 82.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,509 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $1,818,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.