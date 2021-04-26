Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 10,745 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $177.62 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

