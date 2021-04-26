Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 2,652 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

