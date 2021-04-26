10,347 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $52.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

