Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $543,000 Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,423 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $92,803,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,027,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 260,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,040,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,516 shares of company stock valued at $21,790,161. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.41.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $62.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.29 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.