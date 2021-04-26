Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.06.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $203.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $206.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

