Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,870,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

