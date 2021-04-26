Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $183.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

